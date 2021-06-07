Health officials remind people to stay hydrated as temperatures climb

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - As temperatures continue to climb, local health officials want people to be aware of heat-related illnesses.

Experts say spending too much time in the heat and sun can lead to sunburn, heat cramps, heat exhaustion and even heat stroke. They say it is important to pay attention to what your body needs on these extremely warm days.

"Even if you are just sitting in the heat doing nothing, your body is sweating in order to cool itself down," Dr. Emily French with Mayo Clinic Health System said. "That sweat has not only water but also a lot of salts that your body needs; like sodium and potassium. And you get very dehydrated, very quickly in the heat."

Dr. French says people should limit their time in the sun, hydrate and wear suncreen the next few days.