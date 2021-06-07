Heat and Humidity Continues As We Start The New Week

Heat and Humidity Continues this week...

Temperatures were in the 80s and 90s today and partly cloudy skies graced the Coulee Region as we approach the summer season. Tonight we are expected to cool down into the lower 70s with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures are expected to stay in the 90s all week with lows in the lower 70s. Dew Point values will be high as well so definitely feeling muggy outside. You’ll want to stay hydrated and take it slow with the relatively extreme early season hot spell.

Storm Chances Increase…

After a partly cloudy day Monday, our probability of rain will increase, but we will certain have to monitor for any risk of severe t-storms with hail, high winds and tornadoes. It’s too early to pinpoint an exact threat to the Upper Midwest. Slight chances for thunderstorms Tuesday through Thursday. A moderate risk for thunderstorms on Friday.

Pollen Forecast…

Mold has now replaced tree pollen counts. Mold will be in the medium category for Tuesday and Wednesday. Grass will be in the high category, while Pine will be in the low category.

