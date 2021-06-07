Human rights ombudsman says 58 killed in Colombia protests

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Colombia’s human rights ombudsman says 58 people have been killed during anti-government protests that began five weeks ago. The ombudsman office said Monday in a report to the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights that it has received more than 400 allegations of human rights violations during the protests, including police beatings, arbitrary detentions and sexual abuses of protesters in police custody. The commission delegation is visiting Colombia this week to meet with government officials, protest victims and groups that have accused police of using excessive force. The protests started over a since-withdrawn plan to increase taxes, but the unrest has continued, fueled by growing inequality and unemployment during the pandemic.