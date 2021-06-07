Iowa authorities: Man drowns at state park near Waterloo

WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) — Authorities in northeastern Iowa say a man has drowned at a state park. Police in Waterloo say the incident happened around 6:30 p.m. Sunday in George Wyth Lake at George Wyth State Park. First responders called to the scene used boats and dive teams to find the man and pull his body from the lake. Witnesses told authorities the man was swimming with friends when he went under the water and didn’t resurface. The man’s name had not been released by Monday morning.