Italian police dismantle antisemitic, racist online group

ROME (AP) — Italian authorities say they have dismantled an online group that was inciting youths to carry out antisemitic and racial gestures. Interior Minister Luciana Lamorgese said the crackdown Monday included blacking out the website of the online group that claimed more than 17,000 members around the world. Italian Carabinieri paramilitary police and postal police began the investigation in 2019. Authorities said militants who signed up ranged in age from 26 to 62. LaPresse, an Italian news agency, said 12 people have been ordered to regularly sign in with police as a way to monitor their movements. The minister says the network “exploited the fragility” of young people.