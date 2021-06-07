La Crosse County looking for meal delivery volunteers

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A La Crosse County program that delivers meals to older adults and those with disabilities is in need of some help.

The Aging and Disability Resource Center (ARDC) of La Crosse County is asking for volunteers to help deliver hundreds of meals to people daily. During most of the year, college students supply most of the volunteer work for delivery. With fewer students in the summer, it leads to a shortage of volunteers.

The ARDC said a recent survey showed that one-third of the people who use the program report that the person who delivered the meals was the only human contact they had on a daily basis.

“You are delivering much more than a meal,” said Carissa Pagel-Smith, manager of the ARDC. “You are also providing a daily safety check and some companionship to people who may feel isolated.”

In a statement from the ARDC, it said, "To become a volunteer, you need your own transportation, proof of insurance, and must complete a background check. Optional mileage reimbursement is available, and volunteers are welcome to bring a friend with them to complete their routes."

The routes take about 1.5-2 hours to complete.

For more information on volunteering for the program, email adrc@lacrossecounty.org or call the ADRC of La Crosse County at 608-785-5700.