Luiselli’s prize-winning novel responds to migratory crisis

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Valeria Luiselli is grateful that her award-winning first novel in English “Lost Children Archive” has resonated with libraries around the world. The book by the Mexican writer has won the lucrative Dublin Literary Award given to a single novel published in English. Luiselli has written extensively in Spanish. The finalists are nominated by the libraries. Luiselli’s book published in 2019 addresses the issue of migrant children traveling unaccompanied to the United States. She calls holding unaccompanied children in a network of shelters “absurd.” Luiselli says there are several contemporary writers who are tackling the issue of migration and borders. The 100,000-euro ($122,000) award is sponsored by Dublin City Council.