Mini Lady Liberty statue heads to US for July 4 celebrations

PARIS (AP) — A replica of the Statue of Liberty, smaller but based on the original plaster cast of its big sister on Ellis Island, is being given a send-off in France ahead of a trip to the United States for Independence Day. The nearly 10-foot-high bronze will make a nine-day trip across the Atlantic later this month on a container ship from Le Havre to Baltimore. It then goes to New York City, in time for July 4 celebrations. The mini-Lady Liberty ends her journey at the French Embassy in Washington D.C., arriving for France’s Bastille Day on July 14. The Statue of Liberty was a gift from France to the U.S. in 1885.