No deal: Volvo truck workers striking again in Virginia

DUBLIN, Va. (AP) — Nearly 3,000 employees at Volvo’s truck factory in Virginia are back on strike. The United Auto Workers say the action comes after they overwhelmingly rejected the latest tentative agreement on a new 6-year contract. Volvo says the plant in Dublin, Virginia is the world’s largest manufacturer of Volvo tractor-trailers. New River Valley plant General Manager Franky Marchand called the action “difficult to understand” since the tentative deal included economic improvements and a competitive benefits package. The workers’ bargaining committee says they still haven’t resolved issues including health care, wages, health and safety, plant shifts, time off and future raises.