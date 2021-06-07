Norwegian plans Florida sailings, stands by vaccine rule

MIAMI (AP) — Miami-based Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings has announced plans to set sail from two Florida ports while requiring guests be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 despite state legislation banning businesses from asking proof. The company says it is in talks with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ staff and attorneys “to ensure that we can offer the safest cruise experience for our passengers.” On Monday, Norwegian announced sailings from New York, Los Angeles, Port Canaveral and Miami. Royal Caribbean International said that its passengers are “strongly recommended” to get vaccinated, adding that unvaccinated passengers must be tested for the virus and follow other measures.