Police happy to continue their work with La Crosse School District’s SRO memorandum

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The La Crosse Police Department is ready to continue its school resource officer work in the school district.

"The La Crosse Police Department is pleased to continue the relationship with the School District of La Crosse. The School Resource Officers will continue to foster positive relationships, mentor students, support staff, engage, empower and help to keep students and staff safe and secure," Cpt. Avrie Schott said in a statement sent to News 19. "We as a department value the 27-year partnership and are committed to serving students, staff and families. We look forward to working together for the betterment and success of all.

This statement comes after the La Crosse Area School District published a new memorandum outlining how the SRO program would move forward starting July 1.