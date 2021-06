LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - La Crosse Police continue their investigation into a possible overdose death in Cameron Park Sunday afternoon.

Captain Avrie Schott said officers were called to the park around 2:46 p.m.

One person was pronounced dead. An autopsy is pending according to the department.

The name of the person was not released.

Captain Schott said that there is no threat to the public.