Probe: Cyprus wrongly issued passports despite warnings

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — The head of an independent commission says the Cyprus government continued for at least four years to unlawfully issue passports to relatives of wealthy investors under the country’s now defunct, multibillion-euro investment-for-citizenship program, despite two separate warnings that this could be in breach of the law. Former Supreme Court President Myron Nicolatos said on Monday that more than half of the 6,779 passports were wrongly issued to wealthy investors’ relatives and top company executives throughout the program’s 13-year run. Of the others, Nicolatos said, only two thirds met all criteria set out under the program. He recommended that authorities should look into revoking citizenship in 85 cases.