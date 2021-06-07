Report: Tribal clashes in Sudan’s Darfur kill at least 36

CAIRO (AP) — Sudan’s official news agency says that tribal clashes that erupted over the weekend between Arabs and non-Arabs in the country’s western Darfur region have killed at least 36 people. SUNA said on Sunday that the clashes broke out in South Darfur province between the Arab Taaiysha and the non-Arab Falata tribes. Authorities have deployed more troops to contain the violence. Such clashes pose a significant challenge to efforts by Sudan’s transitional government to end decades-long rebellions in areas like Darfur. Sudan is on a fragile path to democracy after an uprising led the military to overthrow President Omar al-Bashir in April 2019.