Rowling, Pilkey among authors mourning Scholastic CEO

NEW YORK (AP) — J.K. Rowling is praising the longtime head of the U.S. publisher of her “Harry Potter” books as an ally and early defender of the beloved fantasy series. Richard Robinson, who led Scholastic Inc. for more than 40 years, died on June 5 at 84. Other Scholastic writers are also mourning Robinson, a champion of literacy and free expression who in 2017 received a National Book Award for lifetime achievement. He was honored two years later by PEN America. Brian Selznick praised Robinson for “the power of his leadership and the clarity of his mission.” “Captain Underpants” writer Dav Pilkey called the publisher “a brave explorer who didn’t worry about risks.”