Russia chafes at Ukrainian team’s shirt for Euro 2020

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian officials and lawmakers have denounced the design of the Ukrainian national soccer team’s shirt for this month’s European Championship. The yellow-and-blue Ukrainian uniform features a map of the country that includes Crimea. The the Black Sea peninsula was annexed by Russia in 2014 following the ouster of its Moscow-friendly president. Most of the world hasn’t acknowledged the annexation. Ukrainian soccer association president Andrii Pavelko presented the new uniform on Facebook and hailed it as a symbol of the “single and undivided homeland.” Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova derided the design as a “desperate” gesture.