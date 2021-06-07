Schumer recommending 2 voting rights lawyers to be judges

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate’s top Democrat is recommending President Joe Biden nominate two prominent voting rights attorneys to be judges on the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals and on the federal bench in Manhattan. That’s according to a person familiar with the matter who spoke to The Associated Press on Monday. The person says Sen. Chuck Schumer has recommended Biden nominate Myrna Perez for the appeals court post. She currently serves as the director of voting rights and election programs at NYU’s Brennan Center for Justice. He is also recommending Dale Ho as a federal judge in the Southern District of New York. Ho currently leads the Voting Rights Project at the American Civil Liberties Union.