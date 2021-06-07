Three new Peregrine Falcons banded for monitoring

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Three young Peregrine Falcons residing on top of the U.S. Bank building in downtown La Crosse were banded for monitoring by the Raptor Resource Project on Monday.

The nesting box has been a bird residence since 2006. This year three falcons along with their parents, reside in the safe space.

The banding of the birds has become a tradition as well as an opportunity for the public to learn about the once-endangered species.

“It is really, like I said, a conservation success story,” Director of the Raptor Resource Project John Howe said. “Just the monitoring to see that it did work and to see the fastest animal on the planet flying the skies and doing all the things that they do. It's really rewarding.”

The young falcons were very vocal about their temporary removal from their nesting box for banding. However, Howe noted that the bands do not pinch or put pressure on the birds. He says their legs are already fully grown so when the properly sized band is attached, it will not be a problem.

Since 2006, falcon’s have had offspring born at the rooftop location every year except in 2013. In that span, 45 baby falcons have fledged from the nesting box.

You can view the Peregrine Falcons live below:

News app viewers can watch the falcons here.