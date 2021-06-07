Neumann advances to State but the MVC left out

Madison, Wis. (WXOW) Tomah's Hunter Neumann shot a five over par 77 at the Div. 1 Sectional at Blackhawk Country Club in Madison.

That was good enough for Neumann to qualify for the WIAA State Tournament as an individual.

However, Onalaska (4th), Holmen (5th) and Tomah (6th) failed to qualify as a team.

Only the top two teams in the Sectional advance to State.

Those spots when to Sectional champ Middleton and second-place Madison Memorial.

Madison Memorial Results (wiaagolf.org)