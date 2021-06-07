UK parliament won’t get immediate vote on foreign aid cut

LONDON (AP) — British lawmakers have failed to force a vote on the government’s cut to foreign aid spending, but may get a chance to debate the contentious decision on Tuesday. The non-partisan speaker in the House of Commons, Lindsay Hoyle, ruled that an attempt to reverse the decision via an amendment to a bill was not appropriate, saying it is “outside the scope of the bill.” However, he rebuked the government for not having put to a vote its decision last November to cut the proportion of national income set aside for foreign aid from 0.7% to 0.5%. The original target had been enshrined in legislation.