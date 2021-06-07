Warmth extends into the new week as humidity increases

High temperatures have reached 90 degrees since Thursday. That brings the streak to 4 days. The most 90 degree days in June is 15 and at least 10 could be possible by the end of the week.

Today will be another day of sunshine but lighter winds move in as the humidity continues to build. Heat indices will start to be the concern this week. So make sure to keep yourself hydrated.

The rest of the week will include more 90 degree days, humidity but storm chances will start to move in.

Storm chances

Monday will bring little to no chance for the region to received rainfall. Chances hold to Minnesota and southeast Wisconsin.

By Tuesday rain chances increase in the afternoon. Along and south of I-90 will be the zone for a few rumbles of thunder and a low risk of severe weather. This same afternoon thunderstorm risk will be possible into Wednesday and Thursday.

Then Friday will bring in another chance for storms. But this chance is associated with a southeasterly tracking low pressure system. The system will initiate a few showers and thunderstorms Friday afternoon. Then behind the low pressure, much more comfortable summer conditions will move in.

Enjoy the heat safely!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett