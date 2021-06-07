Winona Health changing its COVID-19 vaccination process

WINONA, Minn. (WXOW) - Winona Health is offering walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations throughout their facilities.

In a news release on Monday, it said that beginning on Wednesday, June 9, people can come into Winona Health at 855 Mankato Avenue and get the COVID-19 vaccine. It is available in departments including Internal Medicine, Family Medicine, Pediatrics, Women's Health, Winona Clinic Pharmacy, Urgent Care, or Emergency.

Patients can also get the vaccine during regular office visits.

“We are making it as easy as we possibly can for people to get vaccinated,” said Molly Jensen, RN, at Winona Health. “If and when patients decide to get the protection the vaccine offers, we are ready when they are. It’s still exciting to see someone get vaccinated knowing they are fending off the worse possible outcome should they contract the virus.”

Anyone who is 12 or older is eligible for the vaccine. People under 18 do need to be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

There is no cost for the vaccine. The type of vaccine a person receives-Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson-depends on availability according to Winona Health.

Anyone coming back for a required second dose of the vaccine should bring their vaccination card with them.