Wisconsin prisons to resume in-person visits

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin prison officials have decided to end their ban on in-person visits as the COVID-19 pandemic subsides.

The state Department of Corrections announced Monday people can resume scheduling in-person visits on June 16.

The Archdiocese of Milwaukee filed a lawsuit in May demanding that the department relax restrictions and allow ministers to visit inmates.

The DOC didn't mention the lawsuit in its announcement but did say COVID-19 activity within the prison system has declined dramatically to only 11 cases among the state's 19,000 inmates and 57% of prisoners have been fully vaccinated.