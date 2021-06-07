Wisconsin woman accused of poisoning friend with eyedrops

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Prosecutors have accused a suburban Milwaukee woman of killing her friend by poisoning her with eyedrops.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports 37-year-old Jessy Kurczewski of Franklin was charged Friday with homicide and two counts of felony theft.

Check out more of our crime coverage here.

According to a criminal complaint, the case began in 2018 when Kurczewski called police and said her friend wasn't breathing. The complaint doesn't name the friend. The complaint says toxicology tests showed she had a fatal dose of the main ingredient in eyedrops in her system.

Kurczewski later told investigators that she had given her friend a water bottle that had six bottles' worth of Visine.

Detectives also eventually concluded Kurczewski committed $290,210 worth of fraud.