Aaron Rodgers didn’t show for mandatory minicamp, risks $93,000 fine

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WAOW) — It’s the first day of the Green Bay Packers minicamp, and the tension between the organization and its star quarterback continues.

Aaron Rodgers didn’t show up to the mandatory camp Tuesday morning, according to News 9’s Addison Van Patten.

In missing the minicamp, Rodgers could be fined $93,085 for his absence. Although, ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter says the team could excuse him from the fines.

With the Packers mandatory minicamp scheduled to start Tuesday, Aaron Rodgers would be eligible to be fined $93,085 for not attending, though Green Bay could issue him an excused absence, which also would excuse him from the fines. It is an option the team has discussed. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 7, 2021

That fee is a sum for all three days of camp, if he were to show on Wednesday or Thursday, the fee could be reduced. Rob Demovsky breaks down the fines as so:

The fines would breakdown like this: Missing Tuesday: $15,515

Missing Wednesday: $31,030

Missing Thursday: $46,540 https://t.co/SS5TWvUOfw — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) June 7, 2021

Demovsky also adds that the fines can only be waived for minicamp, not training camp.

In late May, Rodgers didn’t show up to the first organized team practices. It wasn’t a surprise Rodgers missed the voluntary sessions, but insiders also said it wasn’t usual behavior.

At the end of April, hours before the NFL draft, Schefter reported that Rodgers didn’t want to return to the team. Since then the team has signed two quarterbacks: Blake Bortles and Kurt Benkert.