Biden ends GOP infrastructure talks, starts new negotiations

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has ended talks with a group of Republican senators on a big infrastructure package and has started to reach out to senators from both parties with a new effort toward bipartisan compromise. The president is walking away from talks with lead Republican negotiator Sen. Shelley Moore Capito after the two spoke Tuesday. White House press secretary Jen Psaki says Biden has set a summer deadline to pass his legislation. Republicans offered a $928 billion proposal, which included about $330 billion in new spending. Biden was seeking a $1.7 trillion investment in roads, bridges and other infrastructure. Capito says that she is disappointed but that bipartisanship remains possible.