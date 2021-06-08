Biden to launch task force on bottlenecks in supply chains

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration has completed a 100-day review of supply chains. It will now form a task force to address the bottlenecks in the semiconductor, construction, transportation and agriculture sectors. Biden administration officials say their goal is to increase domestic manufacturing, limit shortages of vital goods and reduce a dependence on geopolitical competitors such as China. The officials spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss recommendations and policies in the 250-page review being released Tuesday. They say the goal is to get ahead of crises such as the computer chip shortage that has hurt automakers this year.