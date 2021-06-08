Body cameras for Wisconsin State Patrol approved

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Some Wisconsin State Patrol troopers would be equipped with body cameras under a vote by the Republican-controlled state budget committee. The Joint Finance Committee voted Tuesday to approve spending $700,000 to purchase cameras for the State Patrol. Approval for the State Patrol came after the committee previously rejected spending $100,000 to buy cameras for state Capitol police officers. The committee approved only a portion of the funding Gov. Tony Evers requested. Evers wanted $700,000 in funding annually to pay for 500 cameras and to store data over five years. The committee approved $700,000 in funding for one year only, which would pay for 100 cameras.