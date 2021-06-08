Canadian police say Muslim family targeted by deadly attack

TORONTO (AP) — Police in London, Ontario, say a driver plowed a pickup truck into a family of five, killing four of them and seriously injuring the other in a deliberate attack that targeted the victims because they were Muslims. Authorities say a young man was arrested in the parking lot of a nearby mall after the incident Sunday night. Police say the dead were a 74-year-old woman, a 46-year-old man, a 44-year-old woman and a 15-year-old girl. A 9-year-old boy was reported in serious condition. Twenty-year-old Nathaniel Veltman is in custody facing four counts of first-degree murder. The city’s mayor says the incident “was an act of mass murder perpetuated against Muslims.”