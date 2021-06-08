Central claims share of MVC title with 11-0 win over Tomah

TOMAH, Wis. (WXOW) - The last two days of conference play were critical for the RiverHawks' dreams. With a win over Aquinas on Monday, Central needed to defeat Tomah on Tuesday to earn a share of the title.

It was a slow start for the RiverHawks through the first four innings, scoring their lone run in the second.

In the fifth inning, Central made their claim for co-champions. Drew Wonderling drove in two runs on a fielder's choice with a throwing error. Hunter Hess hit a blooper over the Tomah infielders to drive in an additional two runs. The RiverHawks scored seven runs in the fifth.

Central's Andrew Johnson had a strong performance on the mound. Johnson went six innings, allowing zero runs and only two hits.

Central defeats Tomah, 11-0.

Central is Co-Champion of the MVC, alongside Aquinas and Onalaska.