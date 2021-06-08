Embattled New Jersey corrections commissioner to resign

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey’s embattled corrections commissioner has announced his resignation, a day after Gov. Phil Murphy said the state would shutter its long-troubled and only women’s prison. Marcus Hicks said Tuesday that he will leave office June 18. He had faced sharp criticism in recent months from several lawmakers who called for his dismissal, citing his overall job performance and his handling of problems at the Edna Mahan facility in Clinton. Ten guards face criminal charges brought by the state attorney general stemming from what he said was a violent attack on women at the prison in January.