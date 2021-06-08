Fed lawyers: Trump not liable for ‘crude’ remarks at accuser

NEW YORK (AP) — Justice Department lawyers say Donald Trump cannot be held personally liable for “crude and disrespectful” remarks he made while president about a woman who accused him of rape. The lawyers told a federal appeals court Monday that responding to allegations of misconduct falls within activities that form part of any president’s office. The lawyers want to overturn a judge’s ruling that Trump, not the United States, must respond to defamation claims by E. Jean Carroll. The columnist in a June 2019 book said Trump attacked her in the 1990s at an upscale Manhattan department store. Carroll said Monday she’s angry the DOJ is trying to stop her from holding Trump accountable.