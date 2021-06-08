Former president Trump returns as a diminished TV draw

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump reached just under 700,000 measurable TV viewers over the weekend in his return to the stage at a North Carolina political event. That’s how many people the Nielsen company says watched Trump’s speech live on Newsmax. It was also carried live on One American News Network and C-SPAN, but those networks’ audiences aren’t measured by Nielsen. Fox News Channel stayed with its regular programming, and reached 1.5 million viewers while Trump spoke. Broadcast networks moved swiftly into summertime fare of games and reruns, with NBC’s ‘America’s Got Talent’ topping the ratings, as it usually does in the summer.