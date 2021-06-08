Foundation of FW de Klerk denies reports on his health

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — The foundation of South Africa’s last apartheid-era president, FW de Klerk, has denied reports that his health is “rapidly deteriorating” after he was diagnosed with cancer earlier this year. De Klerk announced on his 85th birthday in March that he was suffering from mesothelioma, a cancer that affects the tissue that lines the lungs. Reports in South Africa said de Klerk had been hospitalized after his condition worsened. The FW de Klerk Foundation responded by saying there had been “no discernible deterioration in his health since he was diagnosed.” De Klerk was South Africa’s last apartheid president and was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize alongside Nelson Mandela in 1993 for ending the system of racial segregation.