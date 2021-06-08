French court rules discrimination behind students’ ID checks

PARIS (AP) — A Paris appeals court has ruled that discrimination was behind police identity checks on three high school students of color as they left a train on their return from a school trip. The court convicted the French state on Tuesday of a “grave fault” for the police actions in 2017. The three were searched in front of classmates and passersby on their return from Brussels. Lawyer Slim Ben Achour said the decision was an “important legal victory” as he and others prepare to take the government to court in a class action lawsuit filed in January by six nongovernmental organizations over alleged systemic racism within the French police,