French leader Macron is slapped during visit to small town

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron has been slapped in the face by a man during a visit to a small town in southeast France. Macron’s office has confirmed a video that is widely circulating online. Macron can be seen greeting the public waiting for him behind barriers in the town of Tain-l’Hermitage after he visited a high school that is training students to work in hotels and restaurants. The video shows a man slapping Macron in the face and bodyguards pushing him away as the French leader is rushed from the scene. French news broadcaster BFM TV said two people have been detained by police. French lawmakers from all political views condemned the attack.