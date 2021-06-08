Georgia O’Keeffe Museum plans expansion project at new site

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Officials at the Georgia O’Keeffe Museum in Santa Fe have announced plans to build a facility large enough to fill an entire city block. The Santa Fe New Mexican reported that the new 54,000-square-foot museum will be built on the site of a former Safeway grocery store, which is currently occupied by the museum’s Education Center and Prima Title. It is estimated to cost $60 million. Museum Director Cody Hartley says the existing museum will become an annex, but officials could later decide to not use the current building. Hartley said he hopes to finalize the design phase in 2022 with construction beginning shortly after.