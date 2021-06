LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The place for some of the most scenic views of La Crosse won't be open to the public later this week.

The city said that Grandad Bluff is closed on Friday, June 11. It's set to reopen on Saturday, June 12.

A new flagpole is getting installed.

Beginning Wednesday, June 9, the city is removing the flag until the project is complete.