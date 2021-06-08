Heat and Humidity Bring Storm Chances

Tuesday

Temperatures in the 80s and 90s and partly cloudy skies graced the Coulee Region as we approach the summer season. We are expecting isolated thunderstorms tonight with temperatures cooling down into the lower 70s with partly cloudy skies.

Hot weather continues with storm chances…

Isolated thunderstorms will continue through Thursday. We will still be stuck in the 90s so the hot stretch of weather continues. You’ll want to stay hydrated and take it slow with the relatively extreme early season hot spell.The chances of thunderstorms ramp up as we get to Friday. We will certain have to monitor for any risk of severe t-storms with hail, high winds and tornadoes. It’s too early to pinpoint an exact threat to the Upper Midwest.

Pollen Forecast…

Grass counts will be high on Wednesday and Thursday. Mold counts will be medium. Tree counts will be low.

-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden