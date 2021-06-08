‘Joints for Jabs:’ Washington state launches COVID vaccine promotion

(ABC NEWS) — Adults can claim a complimentary joint of marijuana in Washington state this week when they receive a COVID-19 vaccine shot.

The Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board announced Monday that the promotion, called “Joints for Jabs,” was effective immediately and would run through July 12.

During the time period, state-licensed cannabis retailers can give one free pre-rolled joint to customers 21 and older, when they receive their first or second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at an active, on-site vaccination clinic.

Customers can only claim the complimentary joint from the retail location during the same visit as receiving the jab, according to the board.

The board said it has “received multiple requests from cannabis retail licensees to engage in promotions to support state vaccination efforts.”

The board recently allowed for a beer, wine or cocktail to be provided at no cost for those 21 or older who are vaccinated by June 30.

Multiple states have started offering incentives for residents to get COVID-19 vaccines.

In Illinois, Governor JB Pritzker signed a bill into law allowing businesses to serve up one free drink or shot to customers who are fully vaccinated through July 20.

And in Kentucky, Governor Andy Beshear launched the “Shot at a Million” incentive. If you become vaccinated, adults can enter to win $1 million and teens can enter to win one of 15 full-ride scholarships to an in-state school.