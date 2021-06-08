Marquette to require student vaccinations

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Marquette University will require students to get vaccinated against COVID-19 to attend classes this fall. The Wisconsin State Journal reports the university made the announcement on Monday. The school says students will need to get vaccinated by Aug. 1 to attend classes. Marquette is the third private university in the state to mandate vaccinations for students. The University of Wisconsin System hasn’t mandated student vaccinations but UW-Madison officials are considering a vaccine requirement to live in its dorms. More than 40,000 UW-Madison students and employees have been vaccinated so far. Republican legislators held a hearing last week on a bill that would ban UW schools and state technical colleges from mandating vaccines or testing as a condition for being on campus.