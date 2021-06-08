Montana Democrats expand Native American voice in party

GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) — The Montana Democratic Party is increasing the number of Native Americans involved in making party decisions. The party decided to establish tribal committees, like county committees, whose delegates vote on the party’s platform, rules and officers and nominate candidates for special elections. Executive Director Sandi Luckey says Montana’s Democratic Party is the first state party in the country to create a formal role for Native Americans based on the tribes’ share of the population. Party treasurer Donavon Hawk of Butte says it’s another step toward making sure tribal communities have the representation they deserve.