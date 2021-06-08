NYC’s 1,000-lawyer law department targeted by cyberattack

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City’s law department has been hit with a cyberattack that has forced officials to take the 1,000-lawyer agency offline while they investigate. Mayor Bill de Blasio said Tuesday that he believes no information was compromised in the hack. City officials said they disconnected the law department’s computers from the city’s network on Sunday after discovering the cyberattack. City officials are trying to figure out who was behind the hack. Cyberattacks targeting government agencies as well as private companies have become an increasing threat, including last month’s ransomware attack against Georgia-based Colonial Pipeline, which caused widespread gasoline shortages.