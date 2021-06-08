Official: Death toll rises to 63 in Pakistan train collision

GHOTKI, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani officials say the death toll from a collision of two trains in the country’s south has risen to 63 after rescuers pulled 12 more bodies from crumpled cars a day after the crash. Rescue work continued into Tuesday in Ghotki, a district in the southern Sindh province where an express train barreled into another that had derailed minutes earlier. The bodies of the killed passengers have been taken to their hometowns for burial. The scope of the collision and the high death toll have stunned Pakistan, even though train accidents are common in this country where successive governments have paid little attention to improving the poorly maintained railroad system.