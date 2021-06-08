Onalaska advances with 6-1 win over Central

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - Girls soccer regional action occurred in Onalaska as the Hilltoppers hosted the RiverHawks of Central.

In the 28th minute, Onalaska's Olivia Kloehn scored from the top of the box off a deflection from a defender. Hilltoppers scored first.

Then in the 38th minute, Onalaska's Kiya Bronston passed the ball through the Central defenders to Amaya Thesing who scored to make it 2-0 Onalaska.

In the second half, Onalaska scored four goals and Central scored one. Kiya Bronston scored two goals in the second for the Hilltoppers.

Onalaska defeated Central, 6-1.

The Hilltoppers advance and play at home on Saturday at 7 p.m.