Paul Givan to become Northern Ireland’s new leader

LONDON (AP) — Paul Givan is to become the new first minister of Northern Ireland, replacing Arlene Foster, who had been in post since 2015 and through the Brexit dramas of the past few years. The recently elected leader of the Democratic Unionist Party, Edwin Poots, revealed Givan’s appointment while unveiling his team in Belfast on Tuesday. The 39-year-old Givan is a former minister for communities. Poots, a religious conservative, paid tribute to Foster, thanking her for her “excellent work.” Foster quit as leader and first minister in April amid recriminations over the impact of the U.K.’s departure from the European Union.