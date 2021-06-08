PGA makes 3rd stop in South Carolina, LPGA stays by the bay

The PGA Tour in South Carolina usually happens the week after the Masters. Now it heads to the Palmetto State for the third time in nine weeks. Dustin Johnson leads the field at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, following events at Hilton Head and Kiawah Island. The tournament is filling in this year only for the Canadian Open, which was canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions for the second straight year. The LPGA Tour isn’t going very far. One week after the U.S. Women’s Open at Olympic Club in San Francisco, it goes down the street to Lake Merced for its next stop.