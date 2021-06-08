Polio: When vaccines and re-emergence were just as daunting

CINCINNATI (AP) — The COVID-19 pandemic has triggered haunting memories for Americans who lived through an earlier time when the country was swept by a virus that appeared to have no cure. They were children then. They had friends or classmates who became wheelchair-bound or dragged legs with braces. Some went to hospitals to use iron lungs they needed to breathe. Some never came home. Now they are older adults, again in what has been one of the hardest-hit age groups, just as they were as children in the polio era. They are sharing their memories with lessons of hope for the emergence from COVID-19.