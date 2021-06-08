Preparations for Deke Slayton Air Fest are in full swing at the La Crosse Regional Airport

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - After almost two and a half years of planning, Deke Slayton Air Fest organizers are doing their final preparations in order to get ready for the shows this weekend.

Bruce Mathew, director of air operations for Air Fest, said the planning process has been long and tedious but they are so excited to finally share it with the community.

Mathew explained that they have to put in their application for the Blue Angels and Air Force Thunderbirds two years in advance. They found out they got approval in December 2019. Ever since then, hours of planning and hard work have been put in and they are about to pay off.

"We have a pretty big team of volunteers on our Air Fest board. Lots of great people. We've got a lot of experience. Most of our team has been working on Air Fest for over a decade," said Mathew.

He explained that they have an F-35 coming in this year which is a plane the La Crosse area has not yet seen. Along with that, they have a number of jets coming in from different places in the state and even the country that will all contribute to a great show.

Dave Larsen, media director of Deke Slayton Air Fest, said they have a number of performers the community won't want to miss.

"We're really excited about Deke Slayton Air Fest this year because it has been seven years since we've had an airshow and we are welcoming back the United States Navy Blue Angels. We have an F-35 coming in with a female pilot, an F-16 demonstration team, all kinds of civilian performers, we have a full day of air show fun for the whole family," said Larsen.

He said there are many parts for people to get excited about seeing.

"We have the three big military acts and it's really exciting to see that military equipment that we all pay our tax dollars for, see it in action and see what it can do," said Larsen. "The F-35, one of our most advanced combat fighting aircraft is piloted by a female. That's just so exciting seeing a female pilot in a combat aircraft, showing what it can do."

They have worked to create a safety area so that everyone in attendance can watch safely from behind a line. To reinforce those protocols, they are bring in the Civil Air Patrol to help.

"It's a chance for the entire La Crosse aerospace community to get together and celebrate the fun that is aviation as well as its impact on our community and our society," said Todd Mandel, Public Affairs Officer.

He explained that they will have about 40-50 Civil Air Patrol members here in La Crosse over the course of the weekend to help with Air Fest. Not only will the La Crosse squadron be helping out, but they are bringing in support from squadrons in Eau Claire, Red Wing, and Rochester because it is such a big event.

"Our role in the air show is primarily focused on flight line security," said Mandel. "Our job is to help maintain the flight line and making sure people don't go across the line. Every year people want to get just a little too close to the action which is completely understandable, but problematic."

The first jet is set to arrive on Wednesday.

"We'll start making noise on Wednesday and it will be a busy Thursday, Friday, Saturday, so it will be a lot of fun," said Mathew.

So far, they said ticket sales have been great. If you would still like to purchase tickets for either show you can do so on their website. Until Thursday, tickets are $55 per car. After that, they go up to $75. There will be food trucks at the event and aircraft on the ground people can look at.