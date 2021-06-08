Raffle tickets still available to ‘Be the Brewmeister’

(WXOW) - $10 raffle tickets are still available for the Valley View Rotary's 'Be the Brewmeister' fundraiser.

The grand prize includes a chance to create your own, unique batch of beer with the help Pearl Street Brewery. You can choose from four different styles, create the label, help with beer production, and packing day. You will receive five cases of personalized beer.

The drawing will take place on June 17th at Moon Tunes. Tickets are available at Pearl Street Brewery, The Rotary Tent at Moon Tunes, several area businesses, through a Valley View Rotarian, and online. Find those locations right here.

Second place includes a a two-hour social over at Pearl Street Brewery for 10-12 people with appetizers, a 1/6 keg of beer, and a brewery tour.

Third through tenth place will take home $50 gift cards from various local businesses and restaurants.

All proceeds benefit St. Clare Health Mission, Northside Elementary, and the Valley View Rotary.